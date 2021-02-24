Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Manitex International in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 325,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

