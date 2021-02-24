MannKind (MNKD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MNKD opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

