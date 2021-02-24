Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 54,990,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 30,095,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

