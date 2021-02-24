Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average of $149.36. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

