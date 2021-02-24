Maro (MARO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20.99 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $18.35 million and $20.99 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00766538 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00060913 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.03 or 0.04732711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 928,093,008 coins and its circulating supply is 471,067,852 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Maro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

