Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.80-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Masimo also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.80 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.14.

MASI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.85. Masimo has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

