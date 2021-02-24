Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Matson worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Matson by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

