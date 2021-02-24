Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 202,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 227,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

MMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $719.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $81,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 182.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191,095 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

