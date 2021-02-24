M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $134.00

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 196402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.94. The company has a market cap of £150.06 million and a P/E ratio of -129.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40.

Get M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) alerts:

In other M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87). Also, insider Moray MacLennan purchased 561,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £500,000.22 ($653,253.49).

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) Company Profile (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.