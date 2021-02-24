McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

McAfee stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,456. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

