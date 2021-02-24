McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Announces Earnings Results

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McAfee updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MCFE traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.