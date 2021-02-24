McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

