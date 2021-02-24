McDonald’s Co. (MCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.29 on March 15th

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 61.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

MCD stock opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.05. The company has a market capitalization of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

