MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Shares Up 5.7%

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.33. 121,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 185,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 53,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

