Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,003. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.02.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,046,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

