Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $119.04. 179,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

