Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Megastar Development Corp. (CVE:MDV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.11. Megastar Development shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 39,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Megastar Development (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

