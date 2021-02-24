Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Down 12.9%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)’s share price was down 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 1,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

