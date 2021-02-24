Mendel Money Management Sells 944 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Mendel Money Management cut its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Carriage Services accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mendel Money Management owned about 0.46% of Carriage Services worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CSV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. 2,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,188. The stock has a market cap of $611.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at $38,107,658.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,710 shares of company stock worth $257,199. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

