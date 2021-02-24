Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Shares Up 7.4%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) shares shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.37. 403,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 965,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Mercurity Fintech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

