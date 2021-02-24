Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Declares $1.00 None Dividend

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Meridian has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meridian to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Meridian alerts:

NASDAQ MRBK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Meridian has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.