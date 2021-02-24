Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $990-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.98 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. 191,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

