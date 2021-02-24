Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Honeywell International comprises about 1.2% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

HON traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,459. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.