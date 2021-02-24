Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Makes New $8.42 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,000. Alphabet comprises 7.1% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,740,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $13.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2,083.97. 40,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,596. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,929.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,709.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

