Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Purchases Shares of 4,047 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 72,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

