Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes $980,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. PayPal makes up about 0.8% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.02. The stock had a trading volume of 433,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,397. The firm has a market cap of $312.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.31 and a 200 day moving average of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

