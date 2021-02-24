Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,891 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $139.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.70. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

