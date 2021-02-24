Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.79

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $51.85 million and $21.59 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.81 or 0.00768959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00039203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060946 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.69 or 0.04674112 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

