MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

MTG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. 104,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

