MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Trading 13.5% Higher

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) rose 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30.

About MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

