MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP Sells $386,800.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MGM opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,208,000. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 57,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

