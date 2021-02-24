Michael P. Kouzelos Sells 36,000 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $1,067,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CBZ opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CBIZ by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CBIZ by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $1,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CBIZ by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

