Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Matthew W. Chapman Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MCHP opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

