Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM.AX) (MAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM.AX) (ASX:MAM) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM.AX) Company Profile

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides fund management services to investors. It also invests in various listed companies. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

