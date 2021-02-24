MicroMoney (AMM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $105,734.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One MicroMoney token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $158,122.43 and $105,734.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.86 or 0.00737101 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00038882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060532 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

MicroMoney Token Profile

AMM is a token. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 tokens. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Token Trading

