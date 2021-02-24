Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $9,485,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 353,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 85,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

