Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.09. The stock had a trading volume of 982,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,577,211. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.