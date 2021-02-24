MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.09

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

