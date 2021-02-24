Miramar Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 1,048,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,360,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

