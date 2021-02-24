Miramar Capital LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 2.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

AEP traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $102.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

