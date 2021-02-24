Miramar Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $269,000. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $225,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 250,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.24. The company had a trading volume of 233,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,389. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.79.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

