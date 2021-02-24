Miramar Capital LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $207.56. 34,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.97 and a 200-day moving average of $188.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.