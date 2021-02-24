Miramar Capital LLC Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $564,800.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

