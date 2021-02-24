Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 526,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 23,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,360,660. The company has a market capitalization of $313.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

