Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.25. 68,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,238. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $77.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

