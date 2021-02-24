Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 12,068 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 94,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,624. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

