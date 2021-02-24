Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,860 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.34. 84,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,937. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $313.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

