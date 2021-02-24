Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.10 Million in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.46. 42,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.89. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

