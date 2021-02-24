Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $530,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 134,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

