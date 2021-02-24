Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $673,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 698,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,993. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

